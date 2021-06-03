Celebrate Juneteenth at Dorey Park in Henrico County

The Juneteenth flag, commemorating the day that slavery ended in the U.S., flies in Omaha, Neb., Wednesday, June 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County will celebrate Juneteenth with family fun, fireworks and live music at Dorey Park.

Juneteenth — celebrated on June 19 — marks the day in 1865 when all enslaved black people found out they were free. On that date, federal troops took control of Texas effectively ending slavery in the U.S. This came more than two years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation declaring the freedom of slaves in Confederate states.

Henrico County’s inaugural Juneteenth event will honor the events of June 19, 1865, with food trucks, musical and theatrical performances and activities scheduled from 1 to 10 p.m.

The event will also feature a vendor fair of black-owned businesses from 1 to 5 p.m. The county said that there will be games for children, including hoop rolling, lawn bowling, sack races and inflatable slides; roaming historical interpreters; and a car club expo by Urban Wranglers RVA and Urban Jeepz New England.

“Henrico County is proud to invite the community to come together as we celebrate Juneteenth and spotlight its significance in American history,” Director of Recreation & Parks Neil Luther said in a release.

Leading up to the Juneteenth event at Dorey Park, parks and rec will be presenting two free outdoor movies and two neighborhood block parties.