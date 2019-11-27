Charges withdrawn against Henrico man in shooting death of 1-year-old girl

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One of the two men arrested in connection with the 2017 shooting death of 1-year-old Jaidah Morris will not go to trial next week after charges against him were dropped.

Morris died at the hospital after several shots were fired through a bedroom of her Henrico home in the 500 block of Fayette Avenue in the early hours of Oct. 10, 2017. Te’Monteke Morris, the child’s father, was seriously hurt in the shooting.

Documents unsealed after Morris’ death showed that detectives believe it could have been a targeted attack linked to a shooting the day before.

1-year-old Jaidah Morris died in 2017 after shots were fired through a bedroom in Henrico County

Two men, Derick Walton, Jr. and Byron Cecil Archer III, were charged on July 9, 2019 in the shooting. Both were charged with felony homicide, conspiracy to commit malicious wounding, conspiracy to shoot into an occupied dwelling, shooting into an occupied dwelling, malicious wounding, use of a firearm in malicious wounding and use of a firearm in felony murder subsequent offense.

Online records show that the charges filed against Archer, including murder, shooting into an occupied building, malicious wounding and weapons charges, have been dropped. Archer’s trial was scheduled for Dec. 6.

Walton, who is still charged in the deadly shooting, also faces charges for allegedly shooting a 5-year-old girl in the head. The child survived the shooting after a month in the hospital.

LATEST STORIES: