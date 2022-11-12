HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Get a start on your holiday shopping this weekend and support a local school school with the Hermitage High School craft fair.

Hermitage High School will be hosting the craft fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12. The school is located at 8301 Hungary Spring Road in west Henrico.

The fair will feature crafts, jewelry, clothing and fine art, so there’s something for everyone on your holiday shopping list.

The event is hosted by the Hermitage High School Band Boosters and will benefit the Hermitage Marching Panthers.