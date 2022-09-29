HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Chesterfield man was stopped by Transportation Security Administration agents while going through security at Richmond International Airport after a loaded handgun was found in his bag.

According to TSA, the man’s carry-on bag tripped an alarm as it went through the X-ray unit on Tuesday, Sept. 27. TSA agents found a 9mm handgun loaded with five rounds, including one in the chamber. The agents called police, took the gun and cited the man on a weapons violation.

A Chesterfield man was stopped by Transportation Security Administration agents while going through security at Richmond International Airport after a loaded handgun was found in his bag. (Photo: TSA)

“Our officers are good at spotting firearms and other prohibited items that are brought through our security checkpoints,” said Robin “Chuck” Burke, TSA’s Federal Security Director for RIC.

This is the 15th time someone has been caught trying to bring a gun into the airport so far in 2022. Last year, there were 20 firearms found in bags at the airport, a decrease from 2020, during which there were 22. A total of 5,972 firearms were detected in airport security nationwide in 2021, 86% percent of which were loaded.