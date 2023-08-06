HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An up-and-coming Chesterfield organization is giving back to its community by aiding parents and their children before the start of a new school year.

Boss Lady Enterprises is an organization that consists of a familial group of women looking to help their community.

Their first event consisted of a “Back 2 School” pop-up shop in the Highland Springs area of Henrico County, featuring vendors across the community, free back-to-school supplies and haircuts.

Vendors said it is only fitting they give back to their community as the members have given them so much.

Barbers at the event said it was a great way to help parents of children who may not have the time nor resources to get their students ready for another year of academics.

Organizer Lindsay Delane of Chesterfield County said she felt hopeful and blessed after seeing the event turnout.

Delane further said this is what she wants to see; togetherness, instead of senseless quarrels.

“We need more people who are kind, and want to help each other instead of fighting each other,” she said.

The event comes amid the official end of sales tax holiday weekends in the Commonwealth, which took effect July 1, adhering to the 2022 Appropriation Act, or House Bill 30, 2022 Acts of Assembly, Special Session I, Chapter 2.

School supplies, clothing, footwear, certain hurricane preparedness equipment along with qualified Energy Star or WaterSense products will no longer be tax exempt during the holiday weekend, which usually occurs the first weekend of August.