HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Chesterfield County woman is dead after police say she crashed her car on Interstate 64 in eastern Henrico County.

According to Virginia State Police, 30-year-old Amanda B. Casey of the Chester area of Chesterfield was driving a 2021 Jeep Wrangler headed east on I-64 near the I-295 interchange just before 1:40 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, when the car ran off the left side of the road, hit several trees and overturned.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Casey was pronounced dead at the scene. This crash is still under investigation.