Chicken parts take their final flight… across Staples Mill Road

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Valley Protein truck spilled a large quantity of chicken body parts on Staples Mill Road just north of Mountain Road.

The truck driver says the chicken parts are from the Tyson plant in Hanover County.

The police are now on the scene with the truck.

