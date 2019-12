HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A child is in critical condition following a shooting in Henrico Tuesday night.

Officers responded to the 400 block of Winston Street around 6 p.m. for a firearm violation. Arriving officers determined shots were fired and a juvenile victim was struck.

The shooting victim was taken to a nearby hospital with critical injuries.

Henrico police responded to the 400 block of Winston Street at 6:04 PM for a firearm violation. Upon arrival officers determined shots had been fired and also identified a juvenile victim. The juv. victim has been transported to an area hospital with critical injuries. — Henrico Police (@HenricoPolice) December 11, 2019

Stay with 8News for updates.

LATEST STORIES: