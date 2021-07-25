Child in Henrico dies after being hit by a car

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Police Department is investigating an incident at an apartment complex where a child was killed after being hit by a car.

Officers responded to the scene at the St. Luke’s Apartments on Engleside Drive across from Richmond Raceway just after 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 24.

The child was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries where they later died.

It is unclear whether speed or alcohol were factors in this incident. Henrico Police are continuing to investigate.

