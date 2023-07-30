HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Sunday, NACSAR fanatics attended Richmond Raceway with an atmosphere of excitement and anticipation for the Cook Out 400, despite thunderstorms that affected Virginia on Saturday.

Sunday, July 30, Chris Buescher took home first place in the 400-lap race. As #17 driving a Fastenal Ford for RFK Racing, this was Buescher’s first win in the NASCAR Cup Series since 2016’s Pennsylvania 400.

The Cook Out 400 was the 135th Cup race hosted by Richmond Raceway in the Cup’s history, according to NASCAR.

Kevin Harvick, who drives the #4 car for Stewart-Haas Racing, won the Cup Series race in Richmond in 2022, which was his fourth win at Richmond Raceway.

The next race in the Cup Series — FireKeepers Casino 400 — will occur on Aug. 6 at Michigan International Speedway.