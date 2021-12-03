Christmas trees being given away for free in Henrico on Saturday

Henrico County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Christmas Trees Patrick Lentz_1511659982441_4561234_ver1.0_640_360_524976

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — If you’ve yet to procure your Christmas tree for this year, a church in Henrico is giving away nearly 100 of them for free on Saturday.

Community West Church, as part of its Generosity Project, purchased 200 trees for the giveaway. The Generosity Project is a series of annual events the church says are done with no strings attached.

As of Friday, some 94 trees remain up for grabs.

If you would like to pick up a tree, head over to the church website and register for your free ticket.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Local Events