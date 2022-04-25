HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Another officer-involved crash in the metro Richmond area took place Monday night in Henrico County.

Police responded to the crash just after 8:35 p.m. Monday near Short Pump on West Broad Street near the West I-64 overpass.

Police said the crash between two cars was minor, and the officer was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at the scene.

The female driver of the other vehicle was detained and charged with driving under the influence. Police have not yet released her identity.

