HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Ever wonder what Christmas was like during the Great Depression? The Clarke-Palmore House Museum in Henrico County has put together an exhibit for visitors to learn about the unique experience of celebrating the holidays during an era of immeasurable challenge.

On Sunday, Dec. 4, the Clarke-Palmore House Museum, located at 904 McCoul Street, is inviting guests to come and see what Christmas was like for a family during the 1930s.

Visitors to the museum will have from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. to tour the house, explore the holiday traditions that started during this decade and create a craft to take home from the event. Hot apple cider and light refreshments will be served.

For more information about the Clarke-Palmore House, visit its website.