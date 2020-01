HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) -- The Henrico County School Board got a glimpse of the school system's 2020-2021 budget proposal when Superintendent Amy Cashwell presented her plan to them on Thursday.

Cashwell's proposal asks for $19 million in new funding to increase the number of school counselors, bring in 35 full-time substitute teachers, make 25 exceptional education assistants full-time employees instead of temporary and even implementing a bus tracking app for parents. The budget plan does not call for a pay raise for employees, however it was noted by Henrico schools that it's customary to consider those increases later in the process.