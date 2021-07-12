Closures start on Richmond-Henrico Turnpike Sunday

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A section of the Richmond-Henrico Turnpike will be closed for two months while crews make bridge repairs. The road closure starts on Sunday.

Bridge repairs were also made on the road in 2019.

While the route, also known as Meadowbridge Road, is closed, traffic will be impacted significantly.

The area of the turnpike between Azalea Avenue and Atlee Road is heavily trafficked. Luckily for drivers though the area sees a drop in traffic during the summertime, according to county officials. Henrico County explains this is why they chose the summer timeline for the project.

The detour around the closed section will be eight miles long. Local resident Ron Brown says he is “extremely concerned.”

Brown regularly takes the road into Richmond from his home right around the corner.

“A lot of people use that roadway to get back and forth to work,” Brown said.

Brown anticipates his drive into the city taking almost three times as long. He tells 8News he doesn’t know why the bridge wasn’t fully repaired in 2019.

“I would hope the county and the government would think long term,” Brown said, “not just think about what they would do as a band aid approach.”

Henrico Director of Public Works Terrell Hughes explains that the 2019 closure was for emergency repairs.

“But an issue like this, we had divers, we had our structural engineers, really have to come up with a solution to address the erosion issue under water,” Hughes said. “So it required more engineering.”

He said this time around, the repairs are just regular maintenance. “I know this is the direct path that really saves a lot of people time, so we understand the frustration.” Hughes said. “But just give yourself some extra time and bear with us.”