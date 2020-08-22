Cloths and shoes are given a second life after Souls4Souls drive

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Saturday morning 25 pounds of clothes and 68 pairs of shoes were collected for the nonprofit Soles4Souls at the Dorey Park Farmers Market.

“This donation helps save approximately 2,040 pounds of carbon dioxide emissions released when new shoes are manufactured, and keeps 85 pounds of textiles out of landfills,” said Stephanie Hathaway, a spokesperson for Soles4Soles.

Soles4Soles sends gently used shoes and clothing to entrepreneurs in developing countries, giving these items a second life rather than being thrown in the dump.

“In countries like Haiti and Honduras, 68 pairs of shoes can provide food, shelter, and education for a family for 35 days,” Hathaway said.

You can find an drop off location near you online here.

