HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — The former location of Northstar Academy, a private special education school in Henrico County, is set to be turned into a warehouse for a coffee wholesaler after plans were approved by the Board of Supervisors Tuesday night.

The building, located about a block away from Parham Road and West Broad Street, housed Northstar Academy’s Henrico location until 2021, when the school moved to a new location on Nuckols Road.

Now, according to plans approved by the Board of Supervisors on May 10, the property will become a warehouse and office space for a coffee wholesaler.

A schematic shows the property that formerly housed Northstar Academy. (Courtesy of Henrico County)

Local residents shouldn’t expect to see big changes as the handover takes place, however, as one condition of the rezoning “existing buildings on the property would remain in their existing condition” with the exception of minor repairs to the facade.

The building will be used for “wholesale sales and accessory indoor storage, training and repair.” The proposal was made by Mirako, LLC, an apparent shell company based in Richmond.

The registered agent for the company is Mikhail Korenman, and the listed address is a private home in Western Henrico. While there is no record of a Mikhail Korenman in Richmond, Micheal Korenman is listed on LinkedIn as a resident of Richmond and the owner and operator of Advanced Coffee Tech Services, pointing to the possible true occupant of the property.