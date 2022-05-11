HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — The location of Northstar Academy, a private special education school in Henrico County, is set to be turned into a warehouse for a coffee wholesaler after plans were approved by the Board of Supervisors Tuesday night.

The building, located about a block away from Parham Road and West Broad Street, houses Northstar Academy’s Henrico location. The school plans to remain in its current location through the end of this school year and will then move to a new location.

According to plans approved by the Board of Supervisors on May 10, the property will then become a warehouse and office space for Advanced Coffee Tech Services, a coffee wholesaler.

A schematic shows the property that houses Northstar Academy. (Courtesy of Henrico County)

Local residents shouldn’t expect to see big changes as the handover takes place, however, as one condition of the rezoning “existing buildings on the property would remain in their existing condition” with the exception of minor repairs to the facade.

The building will be used for “wholesale sales and accessory indoor storage, training and repair.”

The proposal was made by Mirako, LLC, an apparent shell company based in Richmond.

The registered agent for the company is Mikhail Korenman, and the listed address is a private home in Western Henrico. While there is no record of a Mikhail Korenman in Richmond, Micheal Korenman is listed on LinkedIn as a resident of Richmond and the owner and operator of Advanced Coffee Tech Services, pointing to the possible true occupant of the property.

Correction 5/12/22: Northstar Academy has not moved from its current location. A previous report incorrectly reported the timeline for their move.