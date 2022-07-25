HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — In 2007, a man was shot and killed by an unknown suspect in front of his two sons at the former Legacy Inn off Airport Square. Henrico County Police announced today that it was once again asking the public for more information relating to this case.

At approximately 12:37 a.m. on April 4, 2007, officers were called to the 5200 block of Airport Square for a medical emergency. Upon their arrival, officers found 54-year-old Gary Earl Post Sr. of Broadway with an apparent gunshot wound to the chest.

(Courtesy of Henrico County Police Division)

Post and his sons had reportedly checked into a room at the Legacy Inn the night before, planning to fly to Texas for a wedding in the morning.

According to police, Post and his sons were settling in for the night when four masked men armed with handguns entered the room and demanded money. Post reportedly complied, telling the men that there were “no problems.” As Post started to stand up, however, one of the suspects reportedly shot him in the chest.

(Courtesy of Henrico County Police Division)

Post later died from his injuries at a nearby hospital. As of July 25, 2022, no arrests have been made regarding this homicide.

Henrico detectives are hoping for some additional information to be able to make an arrest in this murder and encourage anyone with information about this crime to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit tips on the P3 tip mobile app. both are anonymous.