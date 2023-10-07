HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Despite Saturday’s rainy weather, community members gathered for Glen Allen Day, enjoying a parade and festival with live music and food vendors, all while giving back to the community.

General Sheppard Crump Memorial Park hosted the festival beginning at 9 a.m., while a parade began at Mountain Road around 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 7.

The festivities were sponsored by the Glen Allen Ruritan Club — an organization with the goal of giving back to the community — and was hosted in association with Henrico County’s Division of Recreation and Parks.

Gail Wood, President of the Glen Allen Ruritan Club, was in good spirits, despite the dreary weather.

Wood explained that this year’s event is the 27th annual festival, which offered music performed by live bands, around 100 vendors, as well as food and coffee trucks. Children enjoyed activities with pumpkins and inflatables.

Wood said Glen Allen Day was the organization’s biggest fundraiser, with all profits being put back into the community through scholarships, a food bank and more.