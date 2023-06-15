The two people killed in the shooting were 18-year-old Shawn Jackson (Right) and his father, 36-year-old Lorenzo “Renzo” Smith (Left).

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The funerals of Shawn Jackson and Renzo Smith are being held Thursday, less than two weeks after both were killed in a mass shooting outside the Altria Theater in Richmond.

Family, friends and other mourners are at the Speaking Spirit Ministries in Henrico County for the joint service, which was slated to begin at noon.

Jackson was fatally shot minutes after he walked across the theater’s stage to accept his diploma during Huguenot High School’s graduation on June 6. He was 18.

Flowers are set for the funeral services of Shawn Jackson and Renzo Smith on Thursday, June 15, 2023. (Photo: 8News’ Nicole Dantzler)

Smith, Jackson’s 36-year-old stepfather, was also killed in the shooting near Richmond’s Monroe Park. Five other people were shot, and Jackson’s 9-year-old sister was hit by a car after the shots sent new graduates and their families running from the scene.

Jackson’s sister was later released from the hospital.

A 19-year-old was arrested and charged with two counts of second-degree murder in the shooting, but police said the investigation remains “an open and fluid investigation.”

