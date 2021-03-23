Community members, leaders gather in Henrico County to honor those lost in the Atlanta spa shootings

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Crowds gathered tonight at Short Pump Park for the Stop the Hate Rally, held in response to the killing of 8 people at spas in Atlanta. The rally was held to mourn the honor the victim’s lives and fight for change.

The Asian American Society of Central Virginia, the Virginia Asian Chamber of Commerce, OCA Central Virginia Chapter, Korean-American Society of Greater Richmond and Henrico County came together to put on the event.

A flyer shared by event organizers called for the end of hate crimes against Asians and for unity among all Americans.

Many signs held by people in attendance carried the message “Stop Asian Hate.”

The event was attended by multiple state and local leaders including Attorney General Mark Herring and Rep. Abigail Spanberger.

“I know that we can turn this hate around but it’s going to require all of us coming together and pushing back against it,” Herring said.