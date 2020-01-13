Breaking News
Man killed in Hopewell shooting; homicide investigation underway

Commuter Alert: Henrico water main break causing delays

Henrico County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Henrico road is closed due to a water main break Monday morning.

Henrico crews are working to fix the water main break located on southbound Horsepen Road from West Broad Street to Millhiser Avenue.

Northbound Horsepen is open to traffic, Henrico authorities said.

A detour is in place. To track traffic across Central Virginia, click here.

LATEST HEADLINES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events