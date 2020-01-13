Commuter Alert: Henrico water main break causing delays

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Henrico road is closed due to a water main break Monday morning.

Henrico crews are working to fix the water main break located on southbound Horsepen Road from West Broad Street to Millhiser Avenue.

🚘🚧Use caution! Crew on scene.



Due to the watermain break, southbound Horsepen Road from W. Broad Street to Millhiser Avenue will remain closed during the morning hours. Northbound Horsepen Road is open to traffic. Detour has been established and will remain in effect. pic.twitter.com/oogp0U39Ml — Henrico Police (@HenricoPolice) January 13, 2020

Northbound Horsepen is open to traffic, Henrico authorities said.

A detour is in place. To track traffic across Central Virginia, click here.

