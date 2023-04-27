HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — St. Joseph’s Villa in Henrico will open a new mental heath crisis center for youth as an alternative to the local emergency room, citing a spike in youth suicide and self-harm.

The $1 million crisis receiving center, which is expected to open in 2024, was hailed by county leaders, who say it will be an important step in getting adequate care to youth undergoing mental health crises.

“The Crisis Receiving Center provides an important alternative for youth and their families experiencing a mental health crisis,” Daniel Rigsby, division director of Clinical and Prevention Services for Henrico Area Mental Health and Developmental Services, said. “It will be able to provide quick access to care in an environment that will feel more like a home than a hospital.”

A recent report from the Virginia Department of Health found that between 2016 and 2021 the hospitalization rate for self harm among youth more than doubled. While girls were far more likely to be admitted for suicidal ideation or attempts, boys made up the majority (71%) of youth deaths by suicide.

If you or someone you know is contemplating self-harm, call the national lifeline at 988. Help is available 24/7.

Henrico’s mental health services came under scrutiny this year after the death of Irvo Otieno in police custody.

Otieno, was undergoing a mental health crisis when Henrico Police took him to a local hospital for treatment. While there, he allegedly “became physically assaultive towards” an officer and was charged and taken to jail.

There, his family claims he was beaten by Henrico deputies and pepper-sprayed while in his cell, before sheriff’s deputies took him to Central State Hospital. In the lobby of that facility, seven deputies knelt on him until he died of asphyxiation.

They and three staff members of the hospital have now been charged with his murder.

According to St. Joseph’s Villa, the new crisis center is intended for “diverting hospitalization and allowing youth to be treated in their own community,” as opposed to relying on emergency rooms.

“This Crisis Receiving Center specifically designed for youth marks a major milestone in expanding our community’s access to essential mental health care,” Kathleen Burke Barrett, CEO of St. Joseph’s Villa, said. “We are proud to collaborate with Henrico County to address the growing need for crisis services, and ensure youth can receive skilled support when they most urgently need it.”

Once it opens, the facility will offer 24/7 walk-in service, with an initial capacity of six youth expected to eventually expand to nine.

The project was funded by the Virginia Department of Medical Assistance Services.