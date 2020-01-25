Construction on Henrico Mormon temple set to begin in April

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — The Mormon church will soon break ground on a new temple coming to Staples Mill Road in Henrico.

Construction on the two-story, 36,000 feet temple is set to begin on April 11. The church estimates there are about 100,000 members in the Commonwealth, but the closest temple resides in Washington D.C.

8News spoke with a local family back in August who travels more than two hours to visit the temple in Washington D.C. Following news that Mormon temple was being built closer to home, Shelece Nance, a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saint, said: “gosh, when we heard a temple was coming, we screamed with joy!”

Officials say the building will take 2-3 years to build, with hopes of opening its doors in 2020.

