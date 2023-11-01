HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico officials are readying to celebrate the groundbreaking of a new police station on Airport Drive.

The police station, expected to open in early 2025, is being built at 640 N. Airport Drive — the site of a previous cornfield — and will replace the Fair Oaks Station, which provides the base of operations for areas east of Creighton Road. The Fair Oaks station currently operates in a leased space.

Board of Supervisors Vice Chairman Tyrone E. Nelson, County Manager John A. Vithoulkas, Police Chief Eric D. English and other guests plan to attend the groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday, Nov. 14 at 10:30 a.m. The groundbreaking was scheduled for Nov. 1 but was delayed due to weather concerns.

“We postponed the event because we anticipated rain and were concerned that the site and cars parking on might get pretty messy,” a county spokesperson said. “It recently was a cornfield. We appreciate the interest. We’re hoping for good weather leading up to the 14th.”

In addition to housing patrol units, special operations and emergency response, the $15.2 million South Station will also house administrative offices, training and conference rooms, breakrooms, exercise and locker facilities and a garage bay.

The County says the police headquarters will also include an emergency communications training center, which could serve as a backup 911 call center, a 5,000-square-foot K-9 training facility and a fenced outdoor training area.

The South Station will be one of three police stations the division operates from across Henrico, including Central Station at 7850 Villa Park Drive, and West Station at 7721 E. Parham Road.