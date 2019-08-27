County leaders rebuke KKK flyers left at roughly 100 Henrico homes

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — In a Tuesday afternoon press conference, county leaders condemned the KKK flyers that were left at roughly 100 homes in Henrico over the weekend.

Government officials and the president of the Henrico chapter of the NAACP addressed the flyers that were reportedly left overnight on Aug. 24 in the Bluebell Court area, off Mountain Road. County Manager John Vithoulkas denounced the flyers in a clear opening message.

“We are here now to state, unequivocally and without reservation, that Henrico County condemns these flyers,” he said. “We condemn their hate-filled messages and the disgusting mythology they represent.”

"He picked it up and it was some rocks from the Ku Klux Klan," one neighbor told me. "It was awful.”



Some 100 Henrico residents woke up yesterday to find a ziplock bag, some rocks, and this message.



