COVID-19 outbreak reported in Henrico’s voter registration office, public works

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico officials disclosed a COVID-19 outbreak in the county’s Voter Registration and Elections Office and the Department of Public Works on Tuesday, reporting that eight employees have either tested positive or are experiencing symptoms of the virus. The county does not believe any voters were exposed due to the timing of the symptoms.

The county has begun contract tracing and rapid testing of those who may have been exposed and the administration building annex at the Henrico County Government Center, where Public Works and the Voter Registration and Elections Office are located, will be closed until next week for “cleaning and disinfection.” The building also houses the offices for the county’s Department of Public Utilities.

“At this time, we believe this outbreak is limited to Henrico County employees and do not believe any residents who voted in-person at the Henrico County Government Center were potentially exposed,” Deputy County Manager for Public Safety Anthony E. McDowell said in a statement.

According to a release from the county, seven employee have already tested positive for the novel coronavirus and one is awaiting test results. A supervisor with the voter registration and elections office began to feel symptoms on Saturday and was tested Monday, coming back with a positive test on Tuesday.

Five other employees in the office were identified as “close contacts” and seven were designated as “lesser contacts.” Three of the five workers identified as close contacts tested positive and one other employee is currently at home with a fever and is awaiting test results.

“In-person voting ended on Saturday, October 31. It was one week later, on Saturday, November 7, that the first employee of the Voter Registration and Elections Office began to experience symptoms of infection,” McDowell continued.

Two employees at the Department of Public Works also tested positive Tuesday, with a third testing positive in late October. Henrico officials are not sure whether the outbreaks in each office are connected.

