COVID-19 testing event at Henrico apartment complex open to the public

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A COVID-19 testing event will be held Tuesday at the Nottingham Green Apartments in Henrico County.

According to the Henrico Health District, testing will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the apartment complex’s pool house, located at 9302 Gallant Drive. Those interested in being tested for the coronavirus at the event should make an appointment by calling the Richmond and Henrico COVID-19 Hotline at (804) 205-3501.

Stay with 8News for updates.

For more coronavirus coverage, click here.