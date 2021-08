HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — If you are looking to get tested for COVID-19 today, the Henrico West Government Center on E. Parham Rd. (301 East Parham Road Henrico, VA 23228 – Lot on Prince Henry Drive) is having a drive-thru event this afternoon.

The event will run from 4-6 p.m. and will be in the building’s motor pool parking lot.

Anyone aged 5 and older can be tested for free. Walk-ups are allowed, or you can call the COVID-19 hotline (804) 205-3501 to register.