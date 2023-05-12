According to police, one person was injured in the crash. They were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. (Photo: Delaney Murray, 8News)

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Police Division is investigating a crash that resulted in one person being hospitalized on Friday.

Officers were called to the corner of North Parham Road and Mayland Drive for a reported crash shortly after 1:30 p.m.

According to police, one person was injured in the crash. They were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Henrico Police also briefly shut down traffic in the area as they worked to clear the scene.

There is no further information available at this time.