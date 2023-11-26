HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A vehicle crashed into a power pole at Hungary Road in Henrico County, causing a road closure and a power outage in the area.

At 2:25 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 26, the Henrico County Police Division responded to a single vehicle crash at Hungary Road, west of Hagan Road.

Henrico Police said a vehicle crashed into a power pole, causing a power outage. Power will be out in the area until Dominion Power can restore the damage.

A vehicle crashed into a power pole at Hungary Road in Henrico County, causing a road closure and a power outage in the area. (Courtesy of Dominion Energy)

Eastbound Hungary Road will be closed at Hungary Ridge Road, according to police. Drivers were asked to find an alternate route during the road closure.