Crash closes Henrico County road, knocks out power

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An overnight crash has closed a road and knocked out power to some Dominion Energy customers in Henrico County.

Police say a car ran off the roadway and hit utility poles in 7400 block of Strath Road near the intersection of Kinvan Road just before 12:30 a.m.

Due to the utility pole damage, nearly 100 Dominion customers are without power Monday morning. Dominion crews are at the scene working to fix the damage and restore power.

In the meantime, Strath Road is closed at Kinvan and Yarnell roads for the “next four hours,” police said just before 7 a.m.

The driver, who sustained minor injuries in the crash, was charged with hit and run.

