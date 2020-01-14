1  of  2
Breaking News
Driver injured after tractor-trailer crash on I-295; All lanes closed Investigation underway after person hurt in Petersburg shooting

Driver dies in roll-over crash that closed Henrico ramp

Henrico County

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police said a driver was killed in a roll-over crash in Henrico County Tuesday morning.

Henrico Police responded to a single-vehicle crash that closed the ramp from I-64 eastbound to I-295 southbound.

Crews on the scene told 8News the crash happened around 2:40 a.m. According to authorities, the driver was going at a high speed when he went off the road and flipped several times.

As of 6:10 a.m., the on-ramp is open. Drivers should proceed with caution, as workers will remain on the shoulder of the roadway for the next couple hours, Henrico authorities said.

VSP said they are working to identify the driver. Stay with 8News for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events