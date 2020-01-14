Driver dies in roll-over crash that closed Henrico ramp

HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police said a driver was killed in a roll-over crash in Henrico County Tuesday morning.

Henrico Police responded to a single-vehicle crash that closed the ramp from I-64 eastbound to I-295 southbound.

Crews on the scene told 8News the crash happened around 2:40 a.m. According to authorities, the driver was going at a high speed when he went off the road and flipped several times.

#BreakingNews A car crash has shutdown the on-ramp to I-295 southbound from I-64 east in Henrico. Police are on the scene. @8NEWS pic.twitter.com/wyEs8lJWf4 — Basil John (@BasilJohn8News) January 14, 2020

As of 6:10 a.m., the on-ramp is open. Drivers should proceed with caution, as workers will remain on the shoulder of the roadway for the next couple hours, Henrico authorities said.

VSP said they are working to identify the driver. Stay with 8News for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES