HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A crash has closed several lanes of Interstate 64 in Henrico.

The crash is located on I-64 east in Henrico just after the West Broad Street Exit. Virginia State Police said the crash involved a pickup truck hauling a camper. Police said the camper overturned into a travel lane.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the east center lane, right lane and right shoulder are closed.

No injuries were reported as a result of the crash.

Traffic backups reached approximately one mile, VDOT said.

Crash closes several lanes on I-64 Friday, Dec. 30 (Photo: VDOT)

