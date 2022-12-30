HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A crash has closed several lanes of Interstate 64 in Henrico.
The crash is located on I-64 east in Henrico just after the West Broad Street Exit. Virginia State Police said the crash involved a pickup truck hauling a camper. Police said the camper overturned into a travel lane.
According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the east center lane, right lane and right shoulder are closed.
No injuries were reported as a result of the crash.
Traffic backups reached approximately one mile, VDOT said.
This is a breaking news story, stay with 8News for updates.
