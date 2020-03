HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A crash involving a postal service truck has shut down all northbound lanes of Parham Road on Monday.

According to a tweet from Henrico police, the crash occurred in the area of Parham Road at September Drive and has closed Parham Road.

Northbound Parham will remain blocked through the 5:00 rush hour, while crash team detectives continue to investigate this crash. Southbound Parham Road is unaffected. pic.twitter.com/uXltMpupRi — Henrico Police (@HenricoPolice) March 16, 2020

Drivers traveling north should use River Road, police said.

