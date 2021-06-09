Crash near Broad Street and Staples Mill Road causing power outages

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A single-car crash in front of the Panera Bread on Broad Street near Staples Mill Road is causing power outages this morning.

The driver suffered minor injuries and was not taken to the hospital.

According to authorities, the car rolled over the street and also struck a utility pole. Power is out on some businesses but most of the power is back on.

Henrico Police said there are only two intersections without power: Broad Street at Libbie Ave and Willow Lawn at Markel.

No word on what caused the crash. Authorities are still investigating.