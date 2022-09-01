HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 295 is causing significant delays in Henrico County.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash took place at mile marker 45, about halfway between the Woodman Road and Route 1 (Brook Road) exits. The southbound left center lane, right center lane, right lane and right shoulder are all closed.

Drivers are asked to use alternate roadways and expect delays. For real-time traffic information and highway cameras, visit 511Virginia.org.