HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A crash on Interstate 64 East in eastern Henrico is causing a significant backup in the area.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash took place at mile marker 195, just west of the Laburnum Avenue exit. The eastbound right lane and right shoulder are currently closed.

Photo: 511Virginia

Traffic is backed up to about he Nine Mile Road exit, drivers in the area are asked to use alternate routes. For real-time traffic information and highway cameras, visit 511Virginia.org.