HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A crash on Interstate 95 has caused delays in Henrico County on Saturday.

Around 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, a vehicle crash at mile marker 86.2 on I-95 North has closed the north right shoulder and caused delays, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT).

Crash on Interstate 95 causes delays in Henrico (Photo: Virginia Department of Transportation)

Drivers are urged to take alternate routes.