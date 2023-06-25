HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A crash on Interstate 95 North is causing backups for drivers in Henrico County and Richmond.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash took place at mile marker 82, near the Chamberlayne Road interchange. The northbound left lane is currently closed.

Traffic is currently backed up to about the Hermitage Road exit, drivers in the area are asked to use alternate routes and expect delays. For real-time traffic information and highway cameras, visit 511Virginia.org.