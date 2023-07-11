UPDATE as of 5:35 p.m.: All lanes are open and the scene is clear.

UPDATE as of 5:00 p.m.: Lanes have been reopened, but VDOT is still reporting about 3 miles of backups due to the crash. Please seek alternative routes.

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A vehicle crash is causing substantial delays on I-95 North in the northwest part of Henrico County.

As of just after 4 p.m., VDOT reports the north left shoulder, left lane and center lane as being closed at mile marker 83.7 — just north of East Parham Road.

The backup on I-95 in Henrico County due to the lane closures. (Photo: VDOT)

Drivers should expect delays and potentially seek alternative routes.