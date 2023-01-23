RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A crash on Interstate 95 in Richmond sent a Henrico Police officer to the hospital and resulted in a man being charged with following too closely.

According to Virginia State Police, troopers responded to I-95 South near the Belvidere Street/Chamberlayne Avenue exit just before 10 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 23 for a report of a two-vehicle crash.

It was determined that an officer with the Henrico County Police Department was heading south on I-95. As traffic began to slow down, the officer’s SUV was hit from behind by a 2017 BMW X3. The officer, who was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the BMW, a 30-year-old North Carolina man, was charged with following too closely. The crash is still under investigation.