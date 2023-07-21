UPDATE: All lanes are now open and the scene is clear.

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 South caused a backup that stretched from Henrico County to Hanover County.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash took place at mile marker 85.4, just north on the I-95/I-295 interchange. The southbound left and center lanes were both closed.

Traffic was backed up nearly to the Lewistown Road interchange. Drivers in the area were asked to use alternate routes and expect delays.

For real-time traffic information and highway cameras, visit 511Virginia.org.