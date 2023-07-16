UPDATE: According to VDOT, all lanes have reopened and the scene is clear.

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A crash on Interstate 95 South in Henrico County has caused two lanes of the road to close.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash took place at mile marker 81.5, near the Chamberlayne Road interchange. The southbound left and center lanes are currently closed.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area. For real-time traffic information and highway cameras, visit 511Virginia.org.