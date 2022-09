HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Traffic backups are expected in Henrico County Friday morning after a crash on Patterson Avenue.

According to Henrico Police, the crash occurred at the corner of Patterson Avenue and Westhampton Glen Drive. Officers responded to the scene around 7:41 a.m.

The crash involved two cars. First responders are at the scene and police said the crash caused minor injuries.

Henrico Police said traffic could be a concern as drivers navigate the area.