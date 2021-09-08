Crews fight house fire caused by lightning strike in Henrico

The Henrico County Fire Department responded to a house fire caused by a lightning strike on Wednesday afternoon. (Photo: the Henrico Fire Department)

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Fire Department responded to a house fire caused by a lightning strike on Wednesday afternoon.

The department said crews responded to the 200 block of Westham Parkway at 1:46 p.m. on Sept. 8, for a lightning strike and smoke coming from a home.

When crews arrived, they found smoking coming from the attic. Units then went inside the building, to fight the fire and search for victims. All occupants were reported outside the house.

The fire department said the fire was located in the attic and quickly extinguished.

Fire Marshalls investigated the incident to determine the origin and cause of the fire.