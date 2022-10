HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico fire crews put out a house fire in Henrico early in the morning on Saturday.

Henrico fire crews responded to Glenoa Road at 5:13 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1 for a reported house fire. First responders were able to get the fire under control quickly after responding to the scene.

There were no injuries, according to Henrico Fire. No one was displaced.