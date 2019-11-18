Crews working to replace I-64 bridge near Airport Drive, expect closures

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Transportation is working to replace old, structurally deficient bridges including the I-64 bridge over Airport Drive.

Starting this week, VDOT is working to replace the east and westbound bridges over Airport Drive to try and simplify the interchange.

In order to do this, VDOT will be adding more traffic signals and closing down lanes.

The ramp from Airport Drive south to 64 east will be temporarily closed. A new traffic signal at the bottom of the ramp will allow drivers to make a left turn.

Northbound traffic will be shifted towards the southbound lanes to allow for the bridge demolition on I-64.

Once the project is complete, exits 197 A and B will be permanently closed. A new, single exit in each direction will give drivers access to the airport.

The project is expected to be completed in late 2022.