HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Four new exhibits featuring regional artists are bringing abstract art, colorful acrylics and ancestral-inspired design to the Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen.

The four exhibits include:

The Collexxion by abstract artist Tonyelle Bryant

Ancestral Stories: The Gathering by Michelle Davis Petelinz

Conversations Through Canvas by B.D. Stellmacher

Virginia Glass Guild Member Exhibition by various glass artists

Guests will have a chance to see the artwork and meet the artists during Art Night on Thursday, July 20.

“The exciting thing about us is we show artists who are currently working,” said Lauren Hall, visual arts manager at the center. “Sometimes you go to museums and you’re seeing artists who have been around for a long time or even artists who are deceased. These are current working artists, a lot of local artists. It’s exciting because when you buy from us, you’re supporting not only a nonprofit, but you’re also supporting local artists.”

The center also recently announced its new lineup of shows and performances for the 2023-2024 season. Hall said guests can expect some annual favorites and a new outdoor stage. Upcoming performances include Eleone Dance Theatre, Desiree Roots and The Taters.

“One of our big shows coming up in September is The Capitol Fools,” Hall said. “It’s also been very popular. In the holiday season, we have our Christmas tree lighting that’s very popular every year.”

The grand opening is Thursday, July 20 from 6 to 8 p.m. The evening is free and family-friendly.